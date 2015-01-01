Newspapers in British Columbia

- 100 Mile
- 24 Hours
- 250 News
- Abbotsford News
- Agassiz Harrison Observer
- Alaska Highway News
- Alberni Valley Times
- Aldergrove Star
- Am 1150
- Arrow Lakes News
- Ashcroft Cache Creek
- BC Business
- BC Local News
- BC Studies
- Bowen Island Undercurrent
- Burnaby News Leader
- Business Edge
- Business in Vancouver
- Caledonia Courier
- Campbell River Mirror
- Cfax
- Chek
- Chilliwack Progress
- Cknw
- Clearwater Times
- Cloverdale Reporter
- Comox Valley Echo
- Comox Valley Record
- Coquitlam Now
- Courier Islander
- Cowichan News Leader
- Cowichan Valley Citizen
- Creston Valley Advance
- Dawson Creek Daily
- Eagle Valley News
- Filipino Post
- Fort Nelson News
- Free Press
- Gabriola Sounder
- Golden Star
- Government News
- Grand Forks Gazette
- Gulf Islands Driftwood
- Hope Standard
- Houston Today
- Indo Canadian Times
- Indo Canadian Voice
- Interior News
- Invermere Valley
- Island Tides
- Kamloops Daily News
- Kamloops This Week
- Kelowna Capital
- Kelowna Daily
- Keremeos Review
- Kimberley Bulletin
- Kootenay News Advertiser
- Ladysmith Chronicle
- Lake Country
- Lake Cowichan Gazette
- Lakes District News
- Langley Times
- L'Express du Pacifique
- Link
- Lumby Valley Times
- Maple Ridge News
- Merritt Herald
- Ming Pao
- Mission Record
- Nanaimo Daily News
- Nanaimo News Bulletin
- Nelson Star
- New Westminster Leader
- News1130
- North Island Gazette
- North Island Midweek
- North Shore Outlook
- Northeast News
- Northern Sentinel
- Northern View
- Now
- Oceanside Star
- Okanagan Advertiser
- Oliver Chronicle
- Omenica Express
- Osoyoos Times
- Parksville Qualicum
- Peace Arch News
- Penticton Western News
- Powell River Peak
- Prince George Citizen
- Prince George Press
- Queen Charlotte Observer
- Quesnel Cariboo Observer
- Revelstoke Times Review
- Richmond Review
- Rossland Telegraph
- Salmon Arm Observer
- Similkameen Spotlight
- Sooke News Mirror
- South Asian Post
- South Delta Leader
- Squamish Chief
- Star
- Star Journal
- Straight
- Summerland Review
- Surrey Leader
- Team
- Terrace Standard
- Times Colonist
- Townsman
- Trail Daily Times
- Tri City News
- Tumbler Ridge News
- Tyee
- Valley Sentinel
- Vancouver Courier
- Vancouver Keizai Shimbun
- Vancouver Shinpo
- Vancouver Sun
- Vernon Morning
- Victoria News
- We Vancouver
- Westerly News
- Whistler Question
- Williams Lake Tribune