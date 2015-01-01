Furniture Blogs

- 2Modern. A curated selection of modern furniture and lighting by emerging designers and venerable brands.
- Design Milk. A design blog featuring interior design ideas, architecture, modern furniture, home decor, art, style, and technology founded by Jaime Derringer.
- Dezeen. The world's most influential architecture, interiors and design magazine.
- Furniture Today. Complete information source for the furniture industry featuring retailer and manufacturing news, plus product trends and market analysis.
- Retail Design. Retail store design, furniture, visual merchandising, branding, materials, lighting, ECO.
